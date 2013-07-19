10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Maddening Apple Ad, Hyperloop, And More

1. In 20 Years, We’re All Going To Realize This Apple Ad Is Nuts
Co.Design
Apple has gone too far. Get off your phones and live!
2. Do You Know Where You’ll Be 285 Days From Now At 2 P.M.? These Data-Masters Do
Fast Company
Predictive software Far Out knows where you will be before you do.
3. Elon Musk Wants to Zip You From L.A. to San Francisco in 30 Minutes
Fast Company
Is he the most innovative man alive?
4. 10 Things Not To Wear To Work In The Summer
Fast Company
I know it is hot, but you cannot wear shorts to the office. Our resident fashion expert says your peers will judge you.
5. All of Jay-Z’s 99 Problems, Illustrated
Co.Create
Apparently we are still trying to figure out Jay-Z’s problems.
6. 11 Distractingly Stinky, Productivity-Killing Lunches You Should Never Bring To The Office
Fast Company
Who is bringing stinky eggs and cheese into the office?
7. How To Write A Follow-Up Email That Will Land You The Job
Fast Company
Hungry for that job? Here’s how to go get it.
8. Your Guide To Interacting With An Introvert
Co.Create
Caring for your introverts can result in wonderful relationships. Read on to find out how.
9. Eating Too Much Is Still Why You’re Fat, Despite All That Jogging
Co.Exist
Apparently eating too much can make you fat…
10. I Switched From iPhone To Android And Now I Can’t Get Texts
Co.Labs
Friends not getting in touch? Turns out you may not be the social pariah you thought you were.
