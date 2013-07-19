10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Maddening Apple Ad, Hyperloop, And More



1. In 20 Years, We’re All Going To Realize This Apple Ad Is Nuts

Co.Design

Apple has gone too far. Get off your phones and live!

advertisement



4. 10 Things Not To Wear To Work In The Summer

Fast Company

I know it is hot, but you cannot wear shorts to the office. Our resident fashion expert says your peers will judge you.

5. All of Jay-Z’s 99 Problems, Illustrated

Co.Create

Apparently we are still trying to figure out Jay-Z’s problems.



8. Your Guide To Interacting With An Introvert

Co.Create

Caring for your introverts can result in wonderful relationships. Read on to find out how.

9. Eating Too Much Is Still Why You’re Fat, Despite All That Jogging

Co.Exist

Apparently eating too much can make you fat…