Sources Say Asiana Flight Victim Died After Being Run Over By Vehicle

Sources tell the San Francisco Chronicle that one of the teenage girls killed in the recent Asiana Airlines crash died after being run over by a vehicle. 16-year-old Ye Meng Yuan was alive when she was hit, San Mateo County coroner’s investigators say. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. Sources don’t know how Ye got off the plane, or what vehicle hit her, but say it was most likely a fire truck.