The CEO Of Amazon Found The Engines Used In Apollo 11

One of the conservators who was scanning the objects with a black light and a special lens filter has made a breakthrough discovery — “2044” — stenciled in black paint on the side of one of the massive thrust chambers. 2044 is the Rocketdyne serial number that correlates to NASA number 6044, which is the serial number for F-1 Engine No. 5 from Apollo 11. The intrepid conservator kept digging for more evidence, and after removing more corrosion at the base of the same thrust chamber, he found it — “Unit No 2044” — stamped into the metal surface.