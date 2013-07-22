The Long-Term Intuition That Helped Gary Vaynerchuck Conquer The World

Gary Vaynerchuk was a teenager dusting shelves at a wine shop in New Jersey when he heard a formative exchange between manager and customer.

Seems the customer had bought a bottle of Chardonnay for $5.99 a few weeks ago but just got a coupon in the mail to make it $4.99–and wanted to know if the dollar difference could be refunded.

The manager said no, but if you buy some more, we’ll honor that price with this coupon price.

The customer, Vaynerchuk recalls to Entrepreneur, said you don’t have to worry about it–I’m never coming back.

“I remember listening to the exchange and knowing that my intuition was like, ‘why not’? The value of that customer is much greater than this one dollar,” he says.

That exchange set his trajectory.

“I live in lifetime value,” he says. “I live in what is this customer worth to me forever, not this moment. I live in, who’s going to win the war, not the battle.”