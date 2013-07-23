10 Ways To Make Your Office More Fun

We feel like we’ve been a little harsh lately. So, like, mea culpa.

Recently we’ve told you what not to wear to the office in the summer and the productivity-killing (smelly) lunches that you should never bring into the workplace. Sorry for the tough love, be we felt like everyone could benefit from the reminders.

More Fun:

Today, however, let’s not focus on the negative, and instead let’s talk about fun. You want to work in a fun environment. Of course you do. Who doesn’t?

Just listen to Kenexa, a Pennsylvanian human resources software company that lives by a simple principle: Employees just want to have fun.

And that fun doesn’t result simply in smiles and laughs–it brings a tangible increase in workplace happiness and productivity. A more enjoyable workplace makes individuals perform better, in almost every aspect of their lives.

According to Kenexa, turnover among managers who feel pride in their company is 21% lower than among those who don’t. Adds the Kenyan-born, Canadian-educated CEO Rudy Karsan: “When you’re in a job that you enjoy and you’re good at, you’re not just a better worker. You’re a better spouse, a better parent, a better citizen.

So, in the spirit of pleasant workplaces everywhere, here’s a compilation of fast and fun things you can do to put a smile on your coworkers’ faces–and boost productivity.

It’s no secret that we want an office dog at Fast Company. So far, this Pinterest board is as close as we’ve gotten. Meanwhile, we’ve written about this culture-enhancing canine desire in two previous posts, and Purina even made a video in an attempt to push us over the edge.