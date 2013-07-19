What To Consider Before Starting Up In College

Some of today’s greatest tech companies, young and old, were started by college students: Microsoft, Dell, Facebook, Snapchat. In each case, their founders (Gates, Dell, Zuckerberg, and Spiegel) started working on their companies while in school, and then dropped out to pursue their ventures full-time. So is school a good place to start a business?

The advent of cheap hosting and other outsourced infrastructure has brought the costs of starting a software company down dramatically. Now more than ever, students are building companies from their dorm rooms. This was especially salient for my cofounders and me at Stanford, where, in the last 18 months, we experienced much of the optimism and many of the resources that the university has become well-known for. Here are other things that student founders have going for them.

“How do I find a cofounder?” is the single most common question asked of Paul Graham, and yet the hardest question for him to answer. PG’s answer is that he can’t find you your cofounder, because the best candidates are folks you already know. My cofounders, Mike and Alden, entered my life at Stanford. I met Mike through our shared interest in organizing founder meetups around campus. Mike and Alden met through Stanford’s CS classes. It’s cliche but in my opinion very true: Cofounders need to be respected and trusted peers first, and colleagues second. College is a fantastic mixing ground because it’s a place where people have natural flexibility, shared interest, and an objective of getting to know each other.

Starting a company while at Stanford, we were able to iterate our concept quickly in classes designed to “test the entrepreneurial waters.” In the d.school’s “Launchpad,” we were asked to create a working prototype in one week, have a paying customer after two, and constantly iterate our product according to user feedback. Over at the Graduate School of Business, Professors Barnett and Rachleff taught us how to find “product-market fit.” In both cases, the school environment helped stimulate us to think about our ideas in ways that are hard to reproduce outside of school. Outside of Stanford, many startups now adopt the “Lean Startup” Methodology championed by Eric Ries and taught at many forward-thinking universities around the world.

Mike, Alden, and I focused many class projects and presentations on our own startup, garnering help and feedback from smart classmates while enabling us to refine our business plan and pitch in a low-risk environment. In school you can pick up a project, work on it with a group of people, talk to potential customers, fail, and do it all over again, without the risks that would come later in life; having to leave your job to try something new, supporting a big family, etc.

People will almost always extend a helping hand to students–even when they might not have helped that person outside the context of school. It’s much easier to learn from and get to know future partners, colleagues, or competitors while you’re still in school and they feel an intrinsic desire to help you.

So with all those benefits and resources, shouldn’t every entrepreneurially minded student be starting a business in school? Notwithstanding all the benefits of starting a company in school, there are challenges and risks that I came across the hard way when founding LifeSwap (the predecessor to my current startup–here’s our pivot story). Consider these disadvantages: