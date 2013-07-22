5 Non-Network-Y Ways To Network With The Best Of Them

“It’s true that networking often gets a bad reputation,” says Porter Gale, the former vice president of marketing at Virgin America, and author of Your Network is Your Net Worth. “My advice is to shift your mind-set and focus on developing authentic values-based relationships rather than just collecting transactional interactions.”

After all, you don’t need to know everyone. You just need to know a few people who’ll go to bat for you. “Try setting a goal of meaningful conversations with one or two people rather than connecting with an entire room full of folks,” says Gale.

Here are five ways to make that happen.

1. Throw a dinner party

It sounds like a pain. But you can make it easier. A college thesis done by a student in Switzerland found that it took test subjects a mere 5-10 minutes to schedule a 4-6 person dinner party and 31-35 minutes to schedule a 10-15 person dinner party with Doodle (the online scheduling tool), vs. 20-25 minutes and 90-120 minutes, respectively, with email and phone calls. Myke Näf, founder and CEO of Doodle, notes that “People who wouldn’t throw a dinner party otherwise don’t magically start being much more social thanks to tools such as Doodle.” But, “People tell us it’s more fun to organize events.”

Hire a caterer to make the food and to clean up afterwards, and you won’t have to do anything but get to know your guests better.