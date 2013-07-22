I Suffer From Panic Attacks, But Won’t Let Them Destroy My Life Or Work

It was in the middle of a presentation for my internship. As I stood in front of a panel of the company’s executives and all my fellow interns, something happened. I started to get lightheaded as I felt all their eyes on me, I started to shake and I froze. I was no longer the confident breezy person I often am. I was terrified.

I could hear my best friend in the program quietly whispering, “breathe.” I managed to make it through the presentation, although I was absolutely positive I was going to pass out. I didn’t. After it was over, I went into the bathroom and cried.

This can be the standard panic scenario for anyone who deals with anxiety on a regular basis. My second attack arrived with my grandmother, the third with a boy I had a crush on. Seven years later I know my trigger scenarios, what makes me anxious, and some coping mechanisms. This doesn’t make the anxiety beast–like a shadow, behind you but always attached–any easier. And it can be especially debilitating in a professional scenario.

Anxiety in the workplace is a bitch. And the more you try to suppress it, the worse it can get.

It is estimated that about 6.8 million adults, or 3.1% of the U.S. population, suffers from some form of anxiety disorder. Trying to explain a panic attack to someone for whom anxiety is not an issue is like speaking in a foreign language.

You really think your world is caving in. You’re going to have a heart attack. And no matter how many times it happens, it still feels like the world is falling out from your butt every. Single. Time. Writing this, in fact, is making me a bit queasy.

So what are you supposed to do when it drifts into your work life and career? I’m lucky in that when I started my own company I had to pitch myself and my services constantly. I still do–about three times a day. Doing the things that scare you more often makes them less scary.