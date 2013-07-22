The Case Against Demo Days

Last month, while attending a Demo Day for a national accelerator program, I became distracted at the end of the presentation.

It wasn’t that the startups presenting were boring–far from it. What pulled my attention away from the stage was the rapid attrition of audience members.

They made a snap judgment, based on the five-minute presentations by each startup, and didn’t want to stick around longer to chat with the entrepreneurs.

They were investors and VCs, and they exited the room like fans leaving a baseball game in the bottom of the 8th inning to beat the traffic–while missing out on a chance to meet the players.

Why?

The second was that even if they found one of the companies intriguing, it wasn't worth their time and effort to jostle for a follow-up conversation with the other 500 people in attendance.

The concept of having startup companies present to a large audience of potential investors is based on the idea that’s it’s an efficient use of time for these in-demand, time-pressured individuals, especially if they’re flying into town just for one day. It’s a good bang for the buck to view a batch of young companies all at once. If they’re really interested in a startup but don’t get to meet the founders in person, the thought goes, they’ll follow up later on their own.

Certainly there’s also value in this Demo Day format for the entrepreneurs themselves–it gives a point of focus for the end of a program, helping the founders hone their pitch and presentation style, and get cleaner and clearer on their value proposition, strategy, and business plan.