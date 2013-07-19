The Book That Inspired GitHub’s New “Coder Caves”

While I was doing reporting for this big story about GitHub, a side discussion came up with Scott Chacon , one of GitHub’s founders and the tsar of their new office, known to GitHubbers as Office 3.0. As we talked about the architecture of the new space, a “blank slate” industrial building where GitHub will move next month, it became easy to draw an analogical connection to the architecture of good software.

This anecdote stuck out: One GitHubber suggested Chacon read a book called A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings And Construction to help vet ideas for the space. Of course, the title will sound familiar to any front-end designers out there: Design “patterns” are commonly discussed in software as well as architecture.

Since everything at GitHub is done in the open, there were a lot of ideas to vet. Chacon has been managing feedback about Office 3.0 in–where else–a GitHub repo. Since most of GitHub’s staffers are remote–about 70% of its employees are not located in San Francisco–the use cases for the office vary somewhat dramatically.

“I opened up a repository and emailed everybody saying: If you want to see something built, if you try to think about your daily life. Try to think about the time that you spend in the office–which is different whether you live in San Francisco and you use this for work, or whether you don’t, and use it to visit,” says Chacon. “Identify the problem-set [you face] when you’re in the office and let me know what works well, and what doesn’t work well.”

But in the back of my mind, that book gnawed. Without much training in architecture, I was curious how town and city “pattern languages” could teach me more about interface design, something I think about constantly for Writebot, the collaborative platform I’m building with two friends (and which we use here at Fast Company internally.) I bought A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings And Construction on Amazon for about $23 used and pored over it for useful advice for software architects. Here’s what I found.

Chapter 98 of this tome covers “circulation realms,” which I’ll loosely define as the ease with which people can navigate a huge campus of buildings–or in a web analogy, how easy it is for users to find their way around your site. The chapter opens with a pertinent warning on page 481:

In many modern building complexes the problem of disorientation is acute. People have no idea where they are, and they experience considerable mental stress as a result.

Anyone who has tried to adjust settings in Facebook will know this feeling well; having a non-obvious structure or organization to a space makes navigating feel like cognitive molasses. The real problem, according to the authors, is lack of adequate language to describe where you are. Imagine a first-time visitor to your building (or app, or website) the book says: