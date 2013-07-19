Why The New Photos Of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Might Do More Harm Than Good

In response to Rolling Stone magazine’s controversial cover featuring alleged Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Sgt. Sean Murphy, a tactical photographer with the Massachusetts State Police, released photos of Tsarnaev’s capture , along with a statement saying “what Rolling Stone did was wrong. This guy is evil. This is the real Boston bomber. Not someone fluffed and buffed for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.”





Murphy has since been suspended, pending a full investigation. Apart from the legal implications of how the photographs might prejudice a fair trial, releasing the images could have the opposite effect of what Sgt. Murphy wanted.

If you thought that the Jim Morrison-esque photo of the teenager on the cover of Rolling Stone made him look iconic, it pales in comparison to these new photos, in which Tsarnaev is slumped on the pristine white, shroud-like cover of the boat he’d been hiding in.

His chest is bare, he looks exhausted, and on his forehead is the glowing red light of a sniper’s bead. He looks as though he’s a hero dying for a cause. He looks like someone a teenage girl could believe in. (Some already do.) The photo reminds one of the picture of a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan that won Tim Hetherington the Press Photo of the Year in 2007.





