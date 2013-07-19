Jay Z Changes His Name From Jay-Z To Jay Z. Got That?

It’s a subtle difference, but it’s a difference. Maybe the heat wave made him decide that it’s too hot for hyphens, but uber-rapper Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z , is now to be known as Jay Z. The artist and entrepreneur made the changes known via his record label, which then told Billboard editor Joe Levy, who then tweeted the news.

If you look at the artwork for Jay Z’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, however, you could be forgiven for thinking it contains the biggest hyphen ever–so big it’s taking over the rest of his name. Perhaps that’s why he decided to do away with it–rather like the beastly Japanese knotweed, the hyphen’s growth was so prodigious, so pernicious, that it was threatening the very foundations of his empire.

But I digress. Here are some other name changes that have come about in the brand world–for all sorts of reasons. You can find them out in the slideshow.

[Image: Flickr user littleO2]