The Truth About Brainstorming Meetings

In a reminder that “what happens at SXSW definitely does not stay at SXSW,” Fast Company captured part of a conversation I had with Behance cofounder Scott Belsky and has posted the high-quality surveillance footage here on the Internet for your viewing pleasure.

Author’s Note:

At Cultivated Wit, we think a lot about how to get better ideas out in the world. Join our email list for exciting news on the topic of brainstorming and how to do it less suckily.

In the video, I politely rant about inefficiencies in the group brainstorming process and outline some key elements for doing it better.

We often limit the quality of our group brainstorming by allowing personality types and groupthink to have undue influence too early in the process. Encouraging people to think on their own first can help increase the quality of ideas submitted and reduce the outsized influence of heavy talkers like yours truly.