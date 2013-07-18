Google Second-Quarter Earnings Fall Short of Analyst Estimates

Google reported $3.23 billion in net income on $14.11 billion of second-quarter revenue on Thursday. Though an increase of 19% in revenue over the same time last year, the results fell lower than analyst estimates.
Highlights from the company’s earnings report:
- Paid clicks, which include clicks related to ads served both on Google sites and the company’s network members, increased 23% since the same time last year.
- Cost-per-click for ads on Google and across Google’s advertising network decreased 6% since the same time last year.
- Motorola Mobility, which Google acquired last year, had revenues of $998 million and an operating loss of $342 million.
[Image: Flickr user Ted Eytan]