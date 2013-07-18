advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Today’s Most Innovative Company: Rap Genius Wants To Demystify Your Illnesses

Today’s Most Innovative Company: Rap Genius Wants To Demystify Your Illnesses
By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Rap Genius started out in 2009 as an annotation platform for rap lyrics, but in the past year, flush with a $15 million investment from Andreessen Horowitz, it has expanded to different verticals: Poetry Genius (formerly Poetry Brain) demystifies stanzas; News Genius breaks down breaking news; a recent partnership with food media startup Food52 gave birth to annotated recipes.

Cofounder Mahbod Moghadam and Rock Genius editor Alex Koenig tell Fast Company there will be a dedicated Health Genius “in the near future” that would act almost like an annotated version of the popular online health information source WebMD. A couple of Health Genius-type posts are already floating around under the News Genius umbrella–one is on how to recognize symptoms of gout; the other is a dense, annotated list of Taco Bell’s ingredients statement.

Will Rap Genius make it onto the next list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies?

[Image: Flickr user Nikon Nutter 2009]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life