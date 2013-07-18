End Of An Era: Lonely Planet Slashes Content Jobs

Venerable travel guide brand Lonely Planet , which has bounced from owner to owner in recent years, just announced some bad news: They’re slashing staff on three continents and getting rid of much of their content staff. Almost 100 jobs were slashed in Melbourne, Australia alone, and additional layoffs were made at Lonely Planet’s London and Oakland offices.

According to an official statement published on travel news site Skift, COO Daniel Houghton said:

Lonely Planet today announced to staff and contributors a series of changes to its operations in response to a challenging external environment and to position the company for continued success. Unfortunately, as a result of these changes a number of positions at our offices around the world have the potential to be affected and we are in consultation with individuals whose roles may be impacted. These changes will enable Lonely Planet to be well positioned for ongoing success and investing in the future in line with our 40 year heritage.

The Melbourne Herald-Sun reports that the brand’s entire content team has been laid off; Skift reports some positions will be consolidated in Nashville, where new owners NC2 are based.

NC2 purchased Lonely Planet from BBC Worldwide in March for $77.8 million, but apparently the company has some work to do–commenters on Skift allege NC2 did not tell Lonely Planet employees they would lose their jobs. Instead, Lonely Planet’s employees allegedly found out they lost their jobs via the Skift article.

[Image: The View From Fez]

Update: According to an email from a Lonely Planet publicist, “Print will continue to be part of the mix” for the company.