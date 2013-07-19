How Delusion Makes You More Productive

How do you get something massive done–like building a business or writing a book or learning how to dance –when you’re not sure if you can make it happen? A.J. Jacobs has the hack: self-delusion.

Jacobs, whose gonzo-style method writing has made him live biblically and nearly drop dead from healthiness, knows the necessity of fantasy well.

As he argues on LinkedIn, launching a book is a lot like launching a startup–beyond the precious prose there’s the sussing of target demographics, editorial budgets, and marketing strategies, all things as intimidating as the ancient commandments and fad diets he’d be structuring his life around.

Faced with that aggregate daunting difficulty, he found a work-around: deception.

I tricked my brain. I’d force myself to act in an optimistic way. I’d compel myself to email medical experts and request interviews. I’d coerce myself to call my publisher with elaborate plans for the book launch (A health contest for readers? A Dr. Oz appearance? A party with kale martinis?). And after a couple of hours, it worked.

Pessimism gave way to optimism. It became a practice: As he wrestled with the “nefarious blinking cursor” of writer’s block, he’d just start writing about whatever ridiculous nonsense came to mind–typing an ode to the pigeon outside his window or the decaf in his cup.

Then, momentum going, he’d be able to actually write something of worth–and edit out that fluff at the top.

So, in other words, the delusion of can-do conquers the “realism” of can’t-do. So how do we integrate that into our lives?