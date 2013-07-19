Why We’re All UX Designers Now

What’s the difference between interacting with a Dell laptop and an Apple one? Fumbling through Blogger or gliding through Tumblr? Hyperventilating on Twitter or exhaling on Medium?

Call it user experience–or as the cool kids call it, UX. As Robert Fabricant argues at HBR, it’s the direction of leadership–and as empathic companies like Apple, Tumblr, and Toyota evidence, it’s a dapper way to dominate a market.

When we think about design-centric culture, we tend to think of Apple and its executive who, upon his untimely death, was described as taking the ugly world of technology and making it beautiful.

But beauty don’t come easy.

As Fabricant notes, Steve Jobs brought about the idea of CEO as “Lead Product Designer,” as per frequent collaborator Glenn Reid’s description:

“(Steve) told me once that part of the reason he wanted to be CEO was so that nobody could tell him that he wasn’t allowed to participate in the nitty-gritty of product design. He was right there in the middle of it. All of it.”

Yahoo’s acquisition of Tumblr sparked a torrent of reflections about what made Tumblr tumble so dang well. One of the most articulate–and heartfelt–came from Instapaper founder Marco Arment, who started working with Tumblr founder David Karp even before Tumblr was a proper platform, though from Karp’s focus, Arment intones, the lightweight blogging service’s userbase grew and grew.

He describes Karp as preternaturally focused on Tumblr and its user experience–to the point that he didn’t want to think about “boring stuff” like support, scaling, or money.To Arment, Tumblr is a one-person product. That person is David Karp, he explains: