Predictably, More And More People Are Accessing Facebook Via Mobile

Last month, Facebook was accessed 18% more by mobile users in the U.S. and 22% more in the U.K, compared to June 2012. Around 751 million people are using Facebook via mobile apps, up 54% from last year, and 82% of these are outside the U.S. and Canada.
This is great news for Facebook, considering that mobile ads account for 30% of Facebook’s overall ad income. Appealing to mobile users is seen as critical to Facebook’s future, partly because we live in a world where we increasingly access the web from our smartphones, and partly because location data may be one crucial way for Facebook to appeal to advertisers.
[Image: By Flickr user Johan Larsson]