How We Watch TV Is Changing, And The Emmys Just Recognized That

The Netflix original series House of Cards has scored an Emmy nomination for top drama series, the first time an online TV series has received equal recognition alongside traditional TV programming.

Other shows nominated for top drama include Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Downton Abbey, Mad Men, and Homeland.

As more and more people watch TV online, the quality of such shows is improving. Amazon recognizes this, and recently announced it will run five new original programs in an attempt to catch up to Netflix’s lead. Netflix’s new original series, Orange Is The New Black, is getting rave reviews and was approved for a second season before it even aired. Netflix has more than 35 million subscribers worldwide, and pulled in $1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2013.