Competitive Relaxation: A Turbo-Nerd’s Way To De-Stress

Meditation and yoga can combat stress and deepen relaxation, but what if you want to calm down without unplugging from your iPhone? Irish startup Galvanic may have a solution. The company is about to conclude a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to make the PIP, a galvanic skin response sensor that’s also a game controller.

Stress causes the sweat glands to activate, changing the conductivity of your skin in a reaction known as a galvanic skin response (GSR). The PIP, held between finger and thumb, measures that response and transmits it to an Android or Apple device. Galvanic has also developed several games, including a racing game called Relax and Race, which use the PIP as a controller. Galvanic’s CTO Daragh McDonnell calls it “competitive relaxation.”

“What the PIP and its games give you is feedback,” says McDonnell. “It tells you when you are succeeding. A lot of people don’t necessarily know how stressed they are or when they are de-stressing, what’s working for them. With the PIP there’s an element of practice and training. If you play the game often enough, you can see which strategies work so over a period of time you can develop a personal strategy for real-world situations.”





McDonnell has been working on biometric games for over 10 years. He was a member of the MindGames group at Media Lab Europe in Dublin and before the age of the smartphone ran a startup which aimed to develop such games for the consumer market. Galvanic has not only prototyped the PIP but also developed an algorithm for identifying anxiety based on skin response. “What galvanic skin response correlates with is arousal,” McDonnell explains. “Arousal could be stress, it could be excitement or various kinds of stimuli in your environment. We ask people to focus on relaxing so there is a correlation between what you are doing and actual skin conductance.”

Some skin conductance changes are more significant than others when it comes to identifying stress. Galvanic’s algorithm looks for trends and assigns significance to them. “If a lion jumped out in front of you now, you would get quite a steep skin response. If the lion went elsewhere it would come down pretty quickly. It’s a pulse. If you are relaxing the trend is a slow decline over a much longer period of time. The skin conductance baseline also varies a lot from one individual to another, depending on your ethnicity, your age, and your gender. The algorithm is baseline independent. It’s looking at deltas all the time,” says McDonnell.

Galvanic’s games include the aforementioned Relax and Race and a one-player game called Loom. Loom uses calming visuals and music to bring you into a relaxed state. The music starts with a single instrument and as you relax more instruments are added. By the end of the game you have a full symphony and the visuals have changed from winter to summer.

Galvanic’s Kickstarter campaign has received a lot of interest from health care professionals who work with children who are autistic or suffer from PTSD. “I think Carl Jung was the first person to use skin measurement as part of a course of treatment. There is a general body of work on its relationship with anxiety,” says McDonnell. He cites a recent Irish study using the PIP and Loom, in which they were shown to reduce stress. Tetris, incidentally, was found to increase it.