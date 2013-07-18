Retailers Refuse To Carry Rolling Stone’s Boston Bomber Issue

Several retailers say they are refusing to sell the recent issue of Rolling Stone due to the controversial nature of its cover, featuring Boston bomber Dzhorkhar Tsarnaev .

Rolling Stone has issued a statement following the uproar over the cover. The city’s mayor yesterday called the cover “ill-conceived at best, and reaffirms a terrible message that destruction gains fame for killers and their causes. Boston City Council President Stephen Murphy called the cover “disgusting.”

Here is Rolling Stone‘s statement in full.

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, and our thoughts are always with them and their families. The cover story we are publishing this week falls within the traditions of journalism and Rolling Stone’s long-standing commitment to serious and thoughtful coverage of the most important political and cultural issues of our day. The fact that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is young, and in the same age group as many of our readers, makes it all the more important for us to examine the complexities of this issue and gain a more complete understanding of how a tragedy like this happens. –THE EDITORS

[Image: Flickr user John Martinez Pavliga]