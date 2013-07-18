These Wetsuits Make You Invisible To Sharks

A firm has developed what it says are the first shark-repelling wetsuits alongside an Australian university. Shark Attack Mitigation Systems, or S.A.M.S. for short, buddied up with scientists from the University of Western Australia to create the eye-catching suits, which use breakthrough technology to keep the predators at bay and, hopefully, surfers and divers safe.

One suit uses a design that “blinds” the shark to the presence of the diver–a type of underwater camouflage, if you like–while the other, a monochrome number, is designed as a warning sign to the fish to keep away. Professor Shaun Collin of the University of Western Australia’s Ocean Institute said the designs use “nature’s technology, based on high contrast-based banding patterns.”

With the number of sharks in the world’s oceans–not to mention the strange razor-toothed weather phenomena such as sharknados–currently at critical level, there is some argument that the sharp-toothed swimmers actually need protection from humans. Two years ago, the state of California banned the sale of shark fins. Perhaps it is time for the University of Western Australia to look at a wetsuit for sharks to avoid being targeted.

[Image: Flickr user Michiel Van Balen]