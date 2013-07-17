Colorado Town Proposes Drone-Hunting License

Suspicious about drones ? One small town in Colorado is so wary that it is considering allowing–encouraging, even–residents to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles.

Disregarding that this would lead to the destruction of federal property, Philip Steel, a member of Deer Trail’s town board, has proposed an ordinance to create drone-hunting licenses and offer bounties to citizens.

The FBI has admitted to employing aerial surveillance drones in the U.S., using them in hostage and barricade situations because they’re less visible and quieter than aircraft such as helicopters. Deer Trail residents aren’t the only ones concerned; Texas, for example, recently passed a bill that banned the private use of surveillance drones, making the offense a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine.

For Deer Trail, the local ordinance, up for a vote Aug. 6, serves more as a symbolic gesture. Steel admits he’s never seen a drone flying over the town, which has a population of about 500. Local reaction to the proposal seems favorable, according to local television station KMGH-TV–largely because residents are hoping the novelty of drone-hunting could bring the town a new source of revenue.

As for that bounty, the town doesn’t expect it’ll ever have to pony up.

[Image: Flickr user nuklr.dave]