Memphis BBQ In Montana? Goldbely Mails Your Favorite Regional Foods To Your Door

The idea of pizza delivery is, of course, very familiar: Just call up Domino’s, wait 30 minutes (or so), and you’ll have it at your door.

But what if you’re craving a very particular kind of pizza–deep dish pizza, say, from the famous Lou Malnati’s in Chicago? And, to complicate matters just a tad, what if you don’t live in Chicago, or anywhere near Chicago at all?

We let people travel with their taste buds,” says cofounder and CEO Joe Ariel, with the tone of someone only slightly embarrassed at having to repeat a cutesy slogan.

Enter Goldbely. Cofounder and CEO Joe Ariel was born in New York, but began to get a taste for regional American delicacies when he went to college in Tennessee. “My eyes were opened to all these foods I didn’t have growing up–pulled pork, BBQ ribs, country ham, biscuits and pie,” he says. Eventually, after founding Eats.com and running Delivery.com, he and three cofounders decided to launch Goldbely. The pitch was simple, if somewhat outlandish: a nationwide delivery service for delicacies and iconic dishes from all over the country.

Are you a New Yorker transplanted to Texas? Goldbely can still let you “have what she’s having”–pastrami on rye from Katz’s deli. Did you see an irresistible roadside burger on a Food Network show? Odds are Goldbely can hook you up (or is working on it). Can’t resist the latest outlandish food trend you read about online? Goldbely’s happy to send you something from Baconery, the New York bakery that makes everything with bacon. (Startups shipping bacon have a storied history, actually; “if bacon was a stock and you bought it five years ago, you’d be a happy man now,” declares Ariel.)

“We want to basically know where every amazing bite is, and make those transportable,” says Ariel. A few months ago, Goldbely struck up a partnership with Facebook to power gifts through the social network. Goldbely also recently joined up with Southern Living Magazine on a feature on its site: For a story on the South’s “tastiest towns,” Goldbely made actually tasting those towns a matter of a few clicks, rather than a road trip.

Most of you, probably salivating at the photos in the slideshow above, only have one question at this point: What took so long? Ariel is convinced that a number of conditions are met in 2013 to make now the moment for a service like this to truly gain traction. For one thing, we are “the Food Network generation,” he says; there is a widespread culture of media-enabled food covetousness that has reached some sort of magical tipping point. And the rise of e-commerce generally has given precedent to a site like Goldbely, a one-stop marketplace for people to discover and order little gems from around the country. Ariel cites the likes of Etsy and Fab as giving him confidence in this venture.