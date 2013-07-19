The Four Things People Can Still Do Better Than Computers

As Google CEO Eric Schmidt has put it, the key for humans who want to succeed in the future will be observing this “separation of powers” and collaborating with computers while specializing in what we do best.

But what is it that people are good at? If you had asked me today, I would say forgetting our keys, getting distracted and annoyed, and then thinking about where to get lunch. Human? Yes. Useful? Well… Luckily, a new report by scholars at Harvard and MIT has some more positive answers.

According to “Dancing With Robots: Human Skills for Computerized Work,” computers’ strengths lie in speed and accuracy, while humans’ strengths are all about flexibility. Computer programs are progressing from simple rules-based logic to pattern recognition, which uses more processing power and more data. Pattern recognition can deal with more complex tasks than rules-based logic, but it often works best as a complement to, not a substitute for, human labor. There are three types of work that humans do really well but computers cannot (yet):

1) Unstructured problem-solving: solving for problems in which the rules do not currently exist. Examples: a doctor diagnosing a disease, a lawyer writing a persuasive argument, a designer creating a new web application.

2) Acquiring and processing new information, deciding what is relevant in a flood of undefined phenomena. Examples: a scientist discovering the properties of a medicine, an underwater explorer, or a journalist reporting on a story.

3) Nonroutine physical work. Performing complex tasks in 3-D space, from cleaning to driving to cooking to giving manicures, which is thought of as relatively low-skilled work for humans, but actually requires a combination of skill #1 and skill #2 that is still very difficult for computers to master.