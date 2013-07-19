The Self-Mastery Secrets Of CEOs

CEOs are different people than most, according to a recent survey of about 1,000 top leaders in the U.S. by John R. Graham, Campbell R. Harvey, and Manju Puri of Duke University. While 64% of the general population can be described as “risk-averse,” only 9.8% of CEOs fall into that category. Moreover, 80% of CEOs are optimistic and proactive–a number also well above the normal percentage.

Those findings make complete sense. Effective leaders can’t be afraid to make tough choices–and must be able to envision successful outcomes. And one more key trait they need to have in place is self-mastery.

We can only control what we control. Overall economic conditions and political movements are beyond our individual control. Laws and taxes are also unchangeable. Nor can we expect to fully control other people’s opinions of us–or whether they choose to treat us fairly or unfairly.

What we can control, however, is ourselves–and that doesn’t mean just how we react to all of the above. No, what we really should work on controlling is the pace of our own growth and development, as well as our approach to each day of our lives. Instead of accepting where we are in life, we can put self-mastery into action–and be as proactive as possible to create the kind of success we want to experience in our lives.

The business greats–people like Jack Welch and Richard Branson–all display self-mastery on a daily basis. They have focus, motivation, and the passion to constantly seek to move themselves and their enterprises forward. Their success and fame can’t be chalked up to luck or coincidence–because their ongoing fortune is a consistent effect of their self-mastery.

The late, great Stephen Covey perhaps summed up self-mastery best in his mammoth best-seller, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People : “The ability to subordinate an impulse to a value is the essence of the proactive person.”