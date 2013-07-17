Disney Turns Your Desk Into An Interactive 3-D Playground

Disney, a company that knows a thing or two about bringing characters off the page and into the real world, has produced a prototype of a new kind of interface that does just that.

A tiny mobile projector beams out a figure that moves around a surface embedded with invisible infrared-absorbing sensors–a book, a desktop, a game board, a table, or a wall. A camera attached to the projector tracks the figure and reads the code printed in the infrared-absorbent ink, which causes the figure to interact meaningfully with the sensed object. A projected figure can track mud from an illustration of a puddle, or jump up and down on a paper trampoline.

The 2-D image uses anamorphic projection, an optical illusion dating back to Da Vinci’s notebooks, to appear 3-D as it moves across the flat white backgrounds. While the Disney Research prototype, dubbed HideOut, is a handheld device, both the projector and the camera could be shrunk down into a mobile phone, and used for business as well as for child’s play.

We seem to be on the verge of a whole new way of interacting with the digital world, involving wearable devices, screens everywhere, and 3-D gesture control.