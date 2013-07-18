Startup Culture’s Lack Of Diversity Stifles Innovation

If you’re young and poor in America, odds are you use a smartphone. Back in 2010, Nielsen found that the majority of Americans 34 and under who made less than $35,000 owned smartphones . These smartphones, it turns out, are also the main way many users access the Internet . But despite the fact that tens of millions of American Android and iPhone owners are struggling to make ends meet–and that there are even more who are senior citizens, who live in rural areas, lack college or high school degrees, or are financially excluded –startups disproportionately target the young, suburban/urban, and middle-to-upper-class. Because of that, the technology world is missing out on a lot of innovation–and, even more importantly to the companies behind technology, missing out on potential profits.

In May, George Packer wrote in The New Yorker about Silicon Valley’s class divides and the strange echo loops created by the young, driven, and geeky creating apps mostly for the young, driven, and geeky. As Packer put it, “It suddenly occurred to me that the hottest tech startups are solving all the problems of being 20 years old, with cash on hand, because that’s who thinks them up.” Packer was onto something.

That “something” is the fact that startup founders are missing out on great ideas because they mainly create apps for people like themselves. That “something” is also the fact that startup culture lacks diversity in terms of economic background, race, gender, and age. The solution to this is simple: More techies and investors from different backgrounds are sorely needed. They aren’t needed for the sake of P.C. inclusiveness; they’re needed because the market demands their products.

Uber and Seamless are rightfully popular consumer-facing service firms (Disclosure: The author is a former employee of Menupages.com, which is now owned by Seamless). But both of these companies exist to take care of affluent (or on-their-way-to-being-affluent) people’s needs. Want to hail a limo in the city? Want to order sushi instead of ordering Domino’s? Those apps are there for you. Thousands upon thousands of other apps and startups, many of which have been written about by this very magazine, all exist to target that same demographic. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing–you can’t fault entrepreneurs for targeting an affluent audience, after all–it a surprise that, just like Packer said, the hottest startups all tackle only the problems of people the same age and class as startup founders.

Apparently, that’s true even if startup founders don’t necessarily happen to be young. Jeff Makowka, a senior strategic advisor for the AARP, told me that Silicon Valley has an insular investment culture where startup founders feel their products will only be funded if they’re “young and cool,” meaning both the product and its founders. Makowka also sees a divide between tech-sector startups: Big data and biotech firms’ leadership tends to skew older, while consumer-facing tech firm leadership skews younger.

The apps seniors adopt the most have been Skype and FaceTime–produced by megacorporations Apple and Microsoft.

Mobile is the fastest-growing segment of the tech market, but mobile startups tend to avoid making products aimed at 65+ users. Makowka notes a solid financial reason for this: Seniors have low smartphone ownership rates compared to other demographics. In addition, many newly launched apps are buggy and need their kinks worked out. There’s a conception, right or wrong, that older users who aren’t longtime tech geeks may become more frustrated with apps that aren’t ready for prime time and move on quickly.

With that said, there has been some success in creating explicitly senior-oriented products. Gerijoy is an iPad/Android tablet product produced by an MIT spin-off which provides a talking animal avatar companion for adults with mild dementia; the talking pet has Siri-like features (such as displaying pictures and sending emails) and also keeps loved ones apprised of their health. In the most interesting twist, Gerijoy’s virtual pets are monitored in real time by company employees who help create appropriate responses in a bid to mimic a real robotic pet. Another firm working in this category is GreatCall, makers of the ubiquitous Jitterburg phone; the company created a series of HIPAA-compliant mobile apps aimed explicitly at seniors.