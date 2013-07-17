New iPhone Rumors, Images Suggest Big Changes: Fingerprint Reader, NFC, iPhone Lite, And More

We’ve heard a trickle of information about the purported double release of iPhones this year–an up-spec’d iPhone “5S” or possibly “6” and a plastic iPhone “lite”–but suddenly a gush of imagery and very detailed specs have emerged.

At the very least this suggests that some rumors about the iPhone going into mass production make sense, because an uptick in factory activity is inevitably going to lead to leaks.

Let’s get to the goods.

Chinese site Expreview has published what it says are iPhone 5S units rolling off the production line. It’s hard to tell if that’s really the case because the next iPhone is widely assumed to be very similar in external design to the iPhone 5…so those may simply be iPhone 5 parts. The metal chassis also lacks the typical identifying etches that Apple applies, specifying part numbers and the famous “designed in California” label, so these may be unfinished iPhone 5S parts or they’re part of a prototyping process.

What seems to be true is that these really are Apple parts rather than a fake device, because the metal mounting points inside the chassis are consistent with leaked designs for the phone’s motherboard.

Recent rumors had suggested that Apple was going to include a fingerprint reader for security in the next iPhone, and that delays in producing the right kind of high precision component may be responsible in pushing back the release date of the phone somewhat.

We’re skeptical about the release date delay–such issues are typically part of any mass production process, particularly of high-tech devices, and thus Apple will have built in contingencies. But we do think it’s highly plausible the next iPhone may have a fingerprint reader. It would let Apple offer a degree of security that other smartphones may find hard to beat.