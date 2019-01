Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano–you can follow him on Twitter here –abandoned his spacewalk yesterday after his suit malfunctioned . Scary stuff!

Between a liter and a liter-and-a-half of water was inside Parmitano’s helmet before he returned to the space station. “We clearly have a problem at this point we don’t quite understand,” mission management team chairman Kenneth Todd said during a press conference. NASA is searching for answers as to what caused the leak.

[Image: Flickr user scotbot]