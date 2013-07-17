Google Street View Users Get An Eiffel

Where in the world is Street View going next? Google’s intrepid map-splorers have tackled the top layer of the Eiffel Tower. It may not be as tall as the Burj Dubai–or even some of the world’s highest mountains –but Gustave Eiffel’s iconic 1889 creation is 1,000 feet of engineering genius.

Pascal Malite–you may remember her from Google’s ascent of the Dubai edifice a couple of months back–eschewed the Tracker backpack that was used to capture Venice’s pedestrian paths. You can see that gear in action here, on the trails of the Grand Canyon–a 360-degree camera on a trolley that looks like something a designer working on an Etch-a-Sketch might have drawn if he were really into Daleks. It’s sleek and very A/W 2013, but proved a difficult maneuver up the final flight of the Eiffel Tower’s stairs.

[Image: Flickr user Eksley]