Let Taylor Swift Help You Break Up With Your Strategic Plan

Several years ago at a Microsoft analyst meeting, Steve Ballmer broke his promise not to go crazy and started flailing around the stage as he described Microsoft not as a mature company, but as a “gangly teenager.”

Ballmer was right, and his description is apt for most companies, even if they don’t want to admit it. Any company that thinks of themselves as mature falls into one of two camps: “delusional” or “one foot in the grave.” A gangly teenager, however, had his or her life ahead of them and plenty to learn. Let the strategic planning learning begin with Taylor Swift.

“Dear John” Speak Now (2010)

Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?

Young organizations in particular, and even those with longer histories, should resist developing traditional strategic plans that include the capture of organizational state, mission, vision, market, etc. All of those components are important, but they are better as modular, loosely affiliated representations.

Linear exposition confines traditional strategic plans. Strategy, however, is messy, chaotic, and emergent. So if some older guy comes courting, suggesting you get in bed with him to develop a strategic plan, politely excuse yourself–if he becomes insistent, don’t be afraid to toss a drink in his face.

Maybe it’s me and my blind optimism to blame, or maybe it’s you and your sick need to give love then take it away. You’ll add my name to your long list of traitors who don’t understand, and I’ll look back and regret how I ignored when they said “Run as fast as you can.”

Regret. At the end of many a strategic planning processes lies regret. Countless hours spent creating a document that doesn’t get used, seldom gets referred to, and for the most part isn’t applied in day-to-day decision-making. The way to avoid regret: Make components out of the strategic plan, make it accessible and contextual. When making a big decision, run that decision through the mill that is vision and strategy. Build a working relationship with strategy. Learn the nuances and subtitles that run through day-to-day work. If “blind optimism” drives a belief that creating a plan is good enough, you will find that a likely path to regret.

And I lived in your chess game, but you changed the rules every day. Wondering which version of you I might get…

In the future, only the rules of nature remain certain. Economic and political, technological and social, even environmental rules may change dramatically, and in ways contrary to trends and common assumptions. If a strategic plan grounds itself in deep analysis and false surety it will not reflect the changing rules that govern the unfolding of history. Strategy should challenge assumptions constantly, not codify and institutionalize them.