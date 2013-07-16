Google’s Futuristic Airport Billboards Are Interactive, Allow You To Download Content

Google is testing out a new Australian pilot campaign which lets users download media and Android apps from airport billboards . The new signs at domestic airports in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane were created for Google by agency Ooh Media and are part of a growing trend by airports to use NFC technology. According to travel agency industry, anything that reduces lines at check-in and in-airport retailers is a good thing, so why not check in via NFC or buy on-flight entertainment via NFC?

The billboards use Red Crystal software to beam content onto users’ phones. Warwick Derby of Ooh told NFC World that “the Google Play campaign is Ooh’s most unique use of NFC, QR, and Red Crystal technology to allow consumers to control a screen without needing to download an app. They can select the content they want displayed on the big advertising screens and then download movies, magazines, books, music or games from the Google Play Store immediately to their Android device.”

Not coincidentally, Google’s also pushing NFC very heavily these days.

[Image: Ooh Media]