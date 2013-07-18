10 Things Not To Wear To Work In The Summer

We know. We’re hot, too.

If you’re lucky, your office has some form of air conditioning. But you’ve still got to get there without becoming a melting blob of sweat. So how do you deal with the heat?

Maybe you’re thinking about wearing a little bit less, or only certain fabrics to beat the heat. That’s a fine strategy, as long as you do it right. Just like a stinky lunch can ruin a perfectly good office environment in an instant, a few questionable wardrobe choices can do the same.

And you don’t want to do that. Trust us, you don’t.

Sorry about this one. No, you know what, we’re not sorry. We’re proud members of the anti-shorts brigade. Go show off your calves walking around town, or at the beach, or really anywhere where it’s okay to wear shorts–anywhere but the office. Break this rule and you risk ending up here.

Okay, sunglasses make you look cool. But only when you’re outside and actually using them.