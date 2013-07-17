5 Lessons Dropbox CEO Drew Houston Learned When His Business Boomed

Drew Houston is hot and it has nothing to do with the scorching summer weather .

His Dropbox is transmogrifying from file storage to full-on platform, very nearly replacing hard drives, and making bank.

He cofounded the company with fellow MITer Arash Ferdowsi back in 2007. They then shortly shot through Y Combinator and are now held as the model success story for Paul Graham‘s influential incubator. And for what it’s worth, Houston’s now estimated to be worth $400 million.

Talking with First Round Capital, Houston shared how much of his journey from hacker to CEO has been one of moving from designing programs to designing the company–which, he says, is still a sort of systems building.

In other words, this developer has undergone a lot of development. Lets unpack five ways below.

From Houston’s description, much of leading a company is the sort of slog that Paul Graham praises: the difficult doing of things you’re not quite comfortable with, on an endless basis.

“There’s this joy that comes from sitting down to solve a problem and standing up when it’s done and good,” Houston says. “Building a company or managing people is never just done.”