What The Anytime, Anywhere Workplace Really Means For Your Work, Life Balance

We all see this happening on a daily basis, but when you step back to take look at the bigger picture, it’s surprising how quickly this transformation is transpiring. Here I’d like to look at some of the surprising findings presented at the conference and what I think they mean for taking controlling of your work, life balance.

People are bringing their personal phones and tablets to work at an incredible rate. In fact, over half of companies today support a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program according to Maribel Lopez at Lopez Research. But a full 83% of these programs are merely used for email and calendaring. And why are companies investing in these programs? According to a recent Forrester Research survey presented by analyst Christian Kane, BYOD programs are made available primarily due to end-user demand (65% of respondents) and because it lowers costs for the company (51% of respondents). With such strong end-user demand, It is not surprising then that 48% of workers are willing to pay for some or all of the cost of a tablet from their own money, while 43% are willing to pay for a smartphone, and only 36% are willing to pay for a laptop, according to Forrester.

We have been clamoring for mobile devices and now we have them. The newer the technology, the more we want it; case in point–the fact that we are more willing to pay for a tablet, which is newer technology, than we are for a laptop, which is yesterday’s news.

But mobile access comes at a price. While we are able to work anytime, anywhere, which can save us the hour-long commute to the office, we are now expected to work anytime, anywhere. Shutting down (or unplugging) is becoming a problem and this affects our personal lives, according to study from University of Massachusetts and Clemson University which showed that intensified mobile device use for work affects our physical and mental health.

My advice: be careful what you wish for. The shiny new tablet that lets you watch movies during your train commute might be your undoing when you are expected to participate in a videoconference during a long-overdue vacation. If it’s so important for you to have a mobile device for work, wait until your boss forces you to take one. At least that way, you’ll save some of the dough you’d be expected to cough up for it. And speaking of coughing, maybe it’s time to install a heart-rate monitor app on that new tablet, while you are at it.

With personal phones and tablets flooding the enterprise, what are we actually doing with all this technology? Considering the enormous expense, surprisingly little, according to Forrester. While 54% of global information workers say they use 3 or more devices for work, the top mobile business uses today are email, calendaring, texting, chat, note taking, and participating in social networks. While certainly valuable, these are primarily personal productivity activities; none directly address a specific business need. In fact, according to the Forrester survey, less than a third of business users use their devices to access a business-specific application, and only 1 in 5 use a mobile device for sharing documents, traditionally a top business need for information workers.