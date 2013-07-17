A Former Google Exec On How Startups Can Compete With Google To Score Great Talent

Finding great talent in the tech industry can be a challenge for startups, especially when they’re competing with the likes of Facebook , Twitter , and other Silicon Valley sweethearts.

Let’s face it: There is a misconception that good software engineers are hard to come by outside of the Bay Area tech hub. And if your company doesn’t have a Valley zip code to its name, some may argue that carries another stigma.

You can build a tech company anywhere, though. Finding great talent is all that matters. And for young companies working on a shoestring budget, getting the best bang for their buck is critical during the initial hiring sprees.

Internal recruiters typically earn between $75,000 and $150,000–but for that amount, they can hire dozens of engineers per year.

Hiring involves all kinds of trade-offs, including whether to use in-house recruiters or external headhunting firms. In my experience–at both small and large companies, using both internal recruiters and external hiring firms along the way–the best employees come from employing an internal recruiter. Here are some lessons I’ve learned along the way:

Use Your Network

Whether you’re a two- or three-person company, there’s really only one way to get your feet off the ground so that you can start growing your core team: Use your personal network. Look to your friends, family, members, former colleagues, even LinkedIn and Facebook contacts. It saves time and money, and I’ve found that referred candidates typically stay longer and are quicker to integrate with the broader team.

The challenge here, of course, is finding someone who is smart, but still different from you. I know that sounds counterintuitive, and it’s hard, because people who aren’t like you are probably the same ones that you’ll find annoying on some level. You want a team where people will challenge each others’ opinions and ask different questions, though. Otherwise, you’ll end up with groupthink. You have to balance that annoyance factor with the incredible strength of a diverse team.