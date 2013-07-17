6 Ways To Go From Anonymous Hermit To Thought Leader

Are you going to spend a lot of money to buy a pricey electronics gizmo from a no-name company or one with an established name you’ve bought from before? If you’re like most people, you’ll buy from the known entity.

People tend to buy from companies they feel comfortable with, that they know and trust, especially when it comes to more expensive purchases. That same principle applies whether you are selling something as niche as a database of high-tech buyers or something with wide appeal like a swimming pool. That is, any product or service that is more than a reflexive buy.

So, how do you get people to feel comfortable with your company–even if you’re a small business in your industry and not the market leader? And even if you’re about as well known as a hermit?

A key to doing so is to become a thought leader in your industry. Underscore the word “industry.” You don’t need to be an expert about everything. You do need to know something about your industry. And no doubt you already do.

Becoming a thought leader in your industry doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily the smartest kid on the block. It does mean that you’re the most receptive and understanding of your customers’ needs.

A few cases in point.

The marketing software company HubSpot has experienced rocket-propelled growth in its seven years in business, attracting over 1 million visitors and more than 60,000 leads through its website each month. Not bad for a B2B company. It has succeeded in large measure by creating oodles of great content that is valuable for its SMB audience. As Mark Roberge, senior vice president of sales and services at HubSpot, has been quoted as saying, “You can’t generate enough content. Remember both quality and quantity.”