Apple’s Next Television Service Could Allow You To Skip Ads

For a long while now we’ve heard rumors that Apple is in discussions with different TV content sources to deliver shows and movies for its TV effort , but the latest rumor has added a new wrinkle. The word is that Apple has been looking at a subscription service that includes live programming and lets viewers skip ad breaks automatically.

A former Wall Street Journal reporter is the source of the new rumors via an anonymous insider. Apple’s current TV tech is all about playback of previously archived material either via a user’s iTunes setup or a streaming source like Netflix. The move to include live TV would indicate a huge change for Apple, and could signify that it’s closer to a future digital TV product than was previously assumed. The idea of a subscription model that allows ad-skipping is particularly interesting, because it means Apple is considering offsetting the network’s ad revenues via income from users.

[Image: By Flickr user Robert S. Donovan]