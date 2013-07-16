The NSA Scandal Has Inspired Some Very Creative Works Of Art

Since the news broke that the U.S. government has been monitoring Internet and telephone communications, the web–particularly Reddit –has been a hotspot for outraged observers.

Visit Reddit’s Technology page on any given day recently, and you’ll have seen a long list of discussions about the PRISM scandal and NSA leaker Edward Snowden. You’re also likely to find user-submitted artworks inspired by the NSA scandal, all of which frame the controversy in new ways, encouraging critical thinking, and demonstrate a lingering distrust of the government.