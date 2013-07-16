Edward Snowden Applies For Temporary Asylum In Russia, Lawyer Confirms

A day after Vladimir Putin likened him to an unwanted Christmas present , Edward Snowden has applied for temporary asylum in Russia , says a human-rights lawyer.

The move follows a news conference the NSA whistleblower gave at Sheremetyevo Airport last Friday. According to Anatoly Kucherena, he met with Snowden this morning, and “the application has been filed with the Russian authorities.” Russia’s Federal Migration Service has yet to comment.

Putin has said Snowden can only stay in the country if he stops damaging the U.S.’s national interests–i.e., puts a sock in it. Will Snowden make it to Latin America? The only three countries that have offered the U.S. national asylum so far are Venezuela, Bolivia, and Nicaragua.

[Image: Flickr user Bernt Rostad]