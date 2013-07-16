Soon You’ll Be Able To Tour Venice On Google Street View

Google has sent its Tracker cameras into Venice, one of the world’s most beautiful and inaccessible cities. Given that the watery city is closed to cars, an army of Street View vehicles careering, Italian Job-style, down the tiny pedestrian streets was not going to work.

Let us not forget how Google innovates to solve problems. (And let’s not forget how other people innovate to fill in the gaps that Google leaves.) No cars allowed? Let’s build a trike. Trikes refused access? Here’s a 33-pound backpack with a 360-degree camera attachment.

So, for all you intrepid deskbound would-be vacationers, here’s a slideshow of Google’s best geographical Wow! moments.

[Image: Flickr user zugaldia]