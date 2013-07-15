TURNING GATEWAYS INTO EXTRAORDINARY DESTINATIONS

I’m a designer and frequent traveler interested in adventure, luxury, and finding joy in everyday experiences. I’m also an explorer, and a sort of investigative consultant for companies that want to explore ways to innovate. I’m particularly interested in the question of airports, where I spend a lot of time. How can we turn these gateways into extraordinary destinations?

I was preparing for a trip recently when my phone reminded me to check in and print my boarding pass. I thought to myself, as I often do, why wasn’t my fingerprint my boarding pass? We already have mobile passes with JetBlue and Virgin–but what else can we do to improve the process? Where else are we missing opportunities to innovate?

A visit to the airport is filled with such opportunities. Every tension point is a solution camouflaged as something that sucks. Where most people assume there’s going to be a line and are resigned to standing in it, even with a “more speed” tag, service design thinking gets to ask, why travel in the first place? What’s awesome about going on a trip? What are your needs, desires, and expectations? What if every part of the travel experience, including the most mundane aspects thereof, were something for which we tweeted praise?

Of course, our buddies over at the TSA are actually invested stakeholders in the travel experience. They probably have insight but they don’t seem to collaborate with many other moving parts. They’re interested in being thorough, I suppose, and they’d probably rather not go any faster than they go. But what would it look like if more customers became trusted travelers, as with global entry, IRIS, or CLEAR and what if security was broken into two steps, like in some Asian airports where security is at the gate? These “what if” scenarios are my most exciting mode of thinking. It’s actually a solace as I raise my arms for my pat-down to think, what if this was fun? What if this was a game?

There are tools and tricks that keep customers on their feet on a long wait. Airport security gates often have upbeat music even at 5 a.m. It cuts down our perception of how long we are actually waiting. The same goes with TVs in terminals. But I still wonder, what would it take to be engaged authentically past just upbeat music and the mainstream news? How can we enjoy the experience that is the magic of travel? What is the magic of travel?

There’s such a stark difference once you pass security at JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at JFK, aka T5. It’s open and airy, like most terminals, but there are restaurants offering tapas, sushi, a wine bar with spread-out seating, bleachers, sculptures; it feels different. There are concerts here sometimes. It’s Times Square meets the mall; however, I’m struck by the notion that this place, once a beacon of the future, as was the now-deserted TWA terminal past which I just walked, is now seemingly hovering in the present. Its technology-driven flare no longer burns quite so brightly; whereas, a few years ago, it was a new frontier in the flying experience. T5 was, for me, the beginning of not dreading the airport.

Granted, it’s far better than most terminals–I mean, where else can I order lunch on a screen anywhere I sit? But why stop there? This place is a prototype in a technologically advancing world–continue innovating or blend in upgrades as we adjust our expectations to a norm. This is the type of physical space designers would have a blast in! There is so much space to play, experiment, observe, reflect, and inspire action. Someone get David Barger on the phone!