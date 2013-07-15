Today’s Most Creative People: The Sandy Hook Parents Using Biology To Predict And Prevent Violence

While the fight over gun control following last year’s Sandy Hook shootings fades into the background, a pair of Sandy Hook parents are taking another route to preventing gun violence.

Jeremy Richman and his wife, Jennifer Hensel, who lost their daughter Avielle in the December shooting, are trying to find biological indicators that predispose people to violence. The two scientists want to look at biomarkers, or biological characteristics like specific cells or genes, that could indicate a predisposition to violent behavior. They’re working to raise awareness along with funding for the research.

While their mission is controversial, and could very well be frivolous, Richman and Hensel do raise the question: Can we use biology to predict, and then prevent, violent behavior? A separate theory says that violence is contagious, and can therefore be predicted in certain areas, but this is different.

