The Chairman Of BuzzFeed Wants To Bring Even More Animals To The Internet

Baron of viral news, Kenneth Lerer , who cofounded the Huffington Post and serves as chairman of BuzzFeed and Betaworks, will lead another news venture focused on animal news. Called the Dodo, the website will be run jointly by Lerer, former editor-in-chief of Salon.com Kerry Lauerman, and Lerer’s daughter, who will join the early-stage startup when she receives her doctorate in about nine months.

The Dodo will feature “content and commerce” looking at humans’ relationships with animals. The younger Lerer, Isabel, described as a non-tech person by her father, is a fifth-year philosophy doctoral student at Columbia whose research has examined the emotional relationships between humans and animals.

Though animals will be the focus of the Dodo, the coverage won’t necessarily be made up of videos or listicles of cute animals a la BuzzFeed, which was named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies. Serving as a nod to its namesake creature, the site will also feature stories about endangered species and animal rights, as well as advice for pet owners.

We’ve reached out to Kenneth Lerer and will update this post if we find out more details.

[Image: Flickr user Ed Schipul]