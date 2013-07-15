Fab Gets Personal, Will Email You About Products It Knows You Like

Fab is shedding its image as a daily flash-sales site in favor of one as an expert on personalized recommendations for shopping. Starting today, the e-commerce company is no longer sending members a single, generic daily flash-sale email, CEO Jason Goldberg said in a blog post .

Instead, Fab shoppers will now have the option to receive emails only about items within categories they’ve explicitly “followed.” All of Fab’s departments are now “followable,” meaning you can choose to just get emails when new items are available in, say, the Home, Pets, and Food categories.

The e-commerce giant, which recently raised $150 million in new funding, launched in 2010 and quickly amassed millions of members through 72-hour flash sales that peddled design-y wares at steep discounts.

Cofounders Goldberg and Bradford Shellhammer have been straying from the flash-sales model since last year, when they reintroduced Fab as an online outlet for exclusive or one-of-a-kind items from dozens of small boutiques and designers. In April, the pair announced a line of Exclusively Fab products, designed by an in-house team, as well as a “Designed By You” option for shoppers to custom-order products.

