How To Write A Follow-Up Email That Will Land You The Job

A few years back, Alexandra Franzen had a problem : She was going after a copywriting gig but didn’t have a ton of related experience. After an interview, the firm’s director said that they “liked her spirit,” but they couldn’t hire someone with so few samples.

Feeling job-dumped, she was deflated. Then a light bulb when off.

“They wanted samples,” the Daily Muse writer said to herself. “I’d show ’em samples.”

But it’d be more than a mere sample: She’d send them pub-ready content for their soon to re-launch site. In so doing, she’d model the mantra of getting gigs gotten. Whether your quarry is Google, Amazon, or a raise, there are two parts:

show how well you can do the work

show why the company needs your work

The psychology underlying this practice of unstoppability: By showing what you’re capable of and why the organization needs it in their life, you reduce the cognitive load of whether-or-nots for the hiring manager.

In other words, we can make ourselves obvious hires.

The follow-up is part of that practice, as Franzen evidences. She did so by writing a concise, signal-filled email to the agency director, thanking her for her time and adding an ever-so-subtle addendum: