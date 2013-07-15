Putin: Snowden Leaving Russia At “Earliest Opportunity”

After fleeing to Hong Kong and spending an extended sojourn in the transit zone of a Moscow airport, Snowden may be going on to greener pastures. But where? Venezuela? Russian president Vladimir Putin said today that “he is familiar with the conditions of granting political asylum, and judging by the latest statements, is shifting his position. The situation is not clear now […] He arrived on our territory without an invitation, he was not flying to us–he was flying transit to other countries. But as soon as he got in the air it became known, and our American partners, in fact, blocked his further flight.”

When asked by Russia Today, an English-language news network with close ties to the Kremlin, about Snowden’s next steps, Putin said “how should I know? That’s his life, his fate.”

Any Kremlinologists care to offer an interpretation?