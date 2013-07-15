The Twinkie Is Back, And Twitter Is Evangelizing

Twinkies hit the shelves again today, returned to sale after a group of private equity firms bought the U.S. rights to produce them after the mid-2012 bankruptcy of the Twinkie’s original innovator Hostess Brands . Hostess folded because it said the average consumer had turned away from its products and preferred healthier food. The nationwide outrage after the withdrawal of the Twinkie, that “golden sponge cake with creamy filling” may have been a bit of a surprise, then.

The return of the Twinkie, which now has double the shelf life (ew), has folks across the U.S. hugely excited, of course, and #twinkie is trending on Twitter.

The Today Show retweeted Al Roker’s Vine of the Twinkie promotional character roaming the streets:

@Brnzbarbie points out the important implications for state fairs: