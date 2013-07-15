advertisement
The Twinkie Is Back, And Twitter Is Evangelizing

They were here, then they went away, then today they came back…a little different. Here’s how Twitter feels about the Twinkie.

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Twinkies hit the shelves again today, returned to sale after a group of private equity firms bought the U.S. rights to produce them after the mid-2012 bankruptcy of the Twinkie’s original innovator Hostess Brands. Hostess folded because it said the average consumer had turned away from its products and preferred healthier food. The nationwide outrage after the withdrawal of the Twinkie, that “golden sponge cake with creamy filling” may have been a bit of a surprise, then.

The return of the Twinkie, which now has double the shelf life (ew), has folks across the U.S. hugely excited, of course, and #twinkie is trending on Twitter.

The Today Show retweeted Al Roker’s Vine of the Twinkie promotional character roaming the streets:

@Brnzbarbie points out the important implications for state fairs:

The Boston Herald, along with a long list of other outlets, explains the snack may be a bit smaller than folks remember:

And Grant Abbot points out the irony in the news:

Tanya Edwards, meanwhile, taps the news to point out that homemade Twinkies are much better than the real thing:

And there’s a lot of folks who’re tweeting status updates a little like Ron Terrell’s:

Are you filled with calorific glee at the return of the Twinkie? Let us know in the comments.

[Image: Flickr user Sean Benham]

